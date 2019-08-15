Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Cut Its Position in Bp Plc (BP) by $313,900 as Stock Price Declined; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $10.09 Million

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 395.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 90,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 113,824 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 22,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 6.83M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 30.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 16,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 8.71M shares traded or 36.24% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Since IPO (Correct); 12/03/2018 – JUGS Sports Introduces The BP®3 Baseball Pitching Machine With Changeup; 26/04/2018 – HELGE LUND TO BE NEW BP CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – SUSAN DIO NAMED CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Gasline to Buy BP Gas for Planned $43 Billion LNG Project; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 06/03/2018 – OIL, GAS TO REMAIN PART OF ENERGY MIX FOR DECADES: BP’S DUDLEY; 10/04/2018 – BP DOESN’T PLAN TO CREATE SEPARATE RENEWABLES UNIT

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares to 96,171 shares, valued at $27.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 154,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,741 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Limited Partnership accumulated 1.38% or 2.17 million shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested 1.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.97% or 16,280 shares. 254,377 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. 234,500 were reported by Ulysses Management Lc. Schulhoff holds 0.55% or 9,268 shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 1.83M shares or 1.04% of the stock. Oarsman Capital stated it has 4,644 shares. New England Invest And Retirement Grp Incorporated has 4,803 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 19.07M shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hbk Investments Lp owns 727,418 shares. Piershale Fincl Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.12% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 49,632 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,375 shares to 152,245 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

