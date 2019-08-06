Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $3.89 Million; Stock Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Allen Operations Has Increased Its Position by $521,703 as Stock Rose

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 58,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 20,429 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 79,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 5.35M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 7.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). John G Ullman reported 96,769 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 972,758 shares. Moreover, Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.16M shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 4,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Lc owns 42,375 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Hodges Cap Inc holds 48,473 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 26,513 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sol Mngmt owns 34,299 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.59M shares. Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invest House Ltd Llc reported 326,423 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Ser Ma has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Suntrust Banks holds 2.48M shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Lc has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,175 shares to 38,696 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 6,851 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 125,289 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,807 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 1.42% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cap Fund Sa reported 0.02% stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 4.69 million shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 71,138 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Limited Company has invested 1.66% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 23,173 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank has 40,832 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 430,478 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 242 shares. California-based Neumann Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.57% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The Florida-based Provise Management Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 37,565 were reported by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc.