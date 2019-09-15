Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Boosted Visa (V) Stake by $29.56 Million; Stock Rose; As Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Decreased Stake

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 11,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 41,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 53,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 2.43M shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 871.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 170,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 190,493 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.06M, up from 19,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 6.10 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

