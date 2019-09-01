Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Boosted Carnival (CCL) Stake by $620,750; Stock Price Declined; Tech Data (TECD) Holder Alliancebernstein LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $335,580

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 3,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 144,669 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, down from 147,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 607,460 shares traded or 86.39% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 307,325 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 294,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 3.00 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors LP holds 443,119 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Kentucky Retirement has 0.09% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 17,506 shares. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 9,048 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 705,919 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 777,434 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.15% stake. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 75,504 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The California-based Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0.16% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Wright Invsts Ser Inc has invested 0.11% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 8,731 are held by Cetera Advsr Ltd Co. Laurion Capital Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 23,744 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.01% or 17,992 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Tru Com accumulated 0.03% or 3,527 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,636 shares to 298,271 shares, valued at $23.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 111,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,020 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 125,940 shares to 366,874 shares, valued at $112.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 253,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr invested in 0.01% or 14,346 shares. Kansas-based Dean has invested 0.52% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 4,103 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.11 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 9,688 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has 0.07% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 14,042 shares. 37 were accumulated by Ftb. Bluecrest Capital reported 4,107 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments LP accumulated 10,000 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 20,058 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc invested 0.06% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 13,350 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 19,845 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.