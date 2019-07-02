Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $3.61 Million; Stock Declined; Intel Corp. (INTC) Holding Has Lifted by Arbor Investment Advisors Llc

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 10.93 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 83,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,499 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 123,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 5.62 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Intel remains weak after trade deal – analysts – Seeking Alpha" on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Oppenheimer Bullish On Nvidia, Cautious On AMD, Intel – Benzinga" published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Dow Movers: INTC, UTX – Nasdaq" on June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12,981 shares to 324,289 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,145 shares, and cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 02, 2019