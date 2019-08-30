Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; Shorts at Idex (IEX) Raised By 16.61%

Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) had an increase of 16.61% in short interest. IEX’s SI was 1.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.61% from 1.08M shares previously. With 354,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX)’s short sellers to cover IEX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.82. About 153,345 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 4,680 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 89,477 shares with $24.49 million value, down from 94,157 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $110.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $285.45. About 836,301 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr holds 4,909 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,123 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 44,954 shares. Moreover, Incorporated Ca has 0.23% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 12,991 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com invested in 7,900 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 868,125 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Profund Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Jump Trading Llc holds 0.16% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 3,173 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 0.04% or 7,290 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 345,100 shares.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IDEX Corporation Joining S&P 500 – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wall Street Rides FAR to Ring NYSE Opening Bell on August 19, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.50 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 29.65 P/E ratio. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $168’s average target is 1.93% above currents $164.82 stock price. Idex Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, July 15. Stifel Nicolaus maintained IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) on Monday, July 29 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $162 target in Friday, March 22 report.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11B for 24.78 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 7.55% above currents $285.45 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26.