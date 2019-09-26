Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding by $939,474; Share Value Declined; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Pretium Resources Common (PVG) as Share Value Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 8,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 11,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 19,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 43,728 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc Common (PVG) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 79,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, down from 389,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pretium Resources Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 205,034 shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PVG shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 88.51 million shares or 0.78% more from 87.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc has 0.02% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 957,220 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 199,000 shares. Art Advsrs owns 30,486 shares. 23,088 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Company. State Bank Of America De invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 83,862 shares stake. Sprott Incorporated has invested 2.53% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). 159,573 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 14,700 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt stated it has 225,000 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 19,600 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 594,854 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 37,454 shares or 0% of the stock.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 175,000 shares to 381,391 shares, valued at $14.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Index (IWB) by 165,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Sandp Mcp Etf (IJH).

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.14 per share. PVG’s profit will be $35.03M for 16.43 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.11% EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,696 shares to 83,688 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 26,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 were bought by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2. On Monday, July 29 Aryeh Jason bought $397,287 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 4,004 shares. Patel Sunil had bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980 on Friday, August 2. The insider Korenberg Matthew E bought 500 shares worth $43,091.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.61 million for 62.22 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.