Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Boosted Its Carnival (CCL) Stake by $620,750; Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management analyzed 8,152 shares as the company's stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 437,358 shares traded or 121.12% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 12,415 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 307,325 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 294,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.78 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,115 shares to 14,137 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,212 shares, and cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 51,105 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0.26% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 75,504 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc has 1.76 million shares. Caprock Group Inc Incorporated owns 8,382 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 41,039 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 263,723 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 95,400 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 44,766 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Paragon Cap Ltd accumulated 6,700 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc reported 2.58% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 21,926 were reported by D E Shaw &.