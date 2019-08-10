Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Stake in Bp Plc (BP) as Share Value Declined; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Share Price Declined While Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lifted Holding by $6.27 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 4.92 million shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 30.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 16,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.14 million shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – ALL ASPECTS OF COMPLETING BKR TRANSACTION REMAIN ON TRACK; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 27/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS THE WORLD CAN ABSORB ENERGY PRICES WITHOUT IMPACT ON GROWTH FOR NOW; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petrobras Form Strategic Alliance/; 26/03/2018 – BP COO OF DEVELOPMENT, TECH JAMES DUPREE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – BP IS RESHAPING PORTFOLIO TOWARD GAS, LOOKS AT U.S., RUSSIA; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY HASN’T SEEN COST INCREASES IN UPSTREAM SEGMENT YET; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 183,000 are owned by Highbridge Limited Liability. Federated Invsts Pa has 43,269 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.03% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Proshare Limited Liability Company invested in 35,294 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 126,533 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 20,795 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Pzena Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.05M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 21,735 shares. Edgepoint Inv Inc holds 2.21% or 17.74M shares. Rafferty Asset Management reported 23,668 shares. 23,800 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Centurylink Inv Mngmt reported 0.31% stake.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 21,855 shares to 86,727 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 26,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).