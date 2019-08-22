Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Decreased Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $569,888 as Market Valuation Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Cut Holding by $6.31 Million

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 229,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24M, down from 235,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 1.96M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 1.85M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.07 million for 31.27 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 83,860 shares to 207,499 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,696 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.65 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings.

