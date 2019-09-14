Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $342,635; Pettee Investors Boosted Position in Amazon (AMZN)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 198,252 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.68M, down from 200,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 07/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business:; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,500 shares to 5,045 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 128,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 5,000 shares to 7,604 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,957 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactive Corp. (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

