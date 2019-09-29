Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lifted Acelrx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Stake; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Boosted Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position By $690,648

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired 8,222 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 252,207 shares with $21.29M value, up from 243,985 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences now has $8.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 840,039 shares traded or 25.52% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) stake by 567.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 326,810 shares as Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX)’s stock declined 29.65%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 384,360 shares with $972,000 value, up from 57,550 last quarter. Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $175.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 728,544 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has declined 5.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE REMAINING KEY MILESTONES THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – ACELRX GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR DZUVEO; 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Resubmit NDA in 2Q 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACRX); 24/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DSUVIA PDUFA DATE SET FOR NOVEMBER 3, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-Invas; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MARCH 31, 2018 CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF $51.2 MLN; 11/04/2018 – AcelRx Announces Publication Analyzing the Cost of Administering IV Morphine for Acute Pain in Emergency Departments in Europe; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for DZUVEO for Management of Acute Moderate to Severe Pain in Medically Monitored Settings

More notable recent AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AcelRx: The Pain Of The Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “After Years Of Development, AcelRx’s Dsuvia Has Finally Generated Revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AcelRx Reports Progress On Commercialization Of Dsuvia – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for AcelRx (ACRX) This Earnings Season? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ACRX shares while 12 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.80 million shares or 64.65% more from 11.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 12,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 80,214 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 48,385 shares. Northern holds 0% or 290,252 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Cap has invested 0.15% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 92,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 10,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). 56,432 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Principal reported 0% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $11,550 activity. Shares for $11,550 were bought by Angotti Vincent J. on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 4 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Neurocrine Biosciences has $11800 highest and $106 lowest target. $111.25’s average target is 23.36% above currents $90.18 stock price. Neurocrine Biosciences had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $11100 target. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 0% or 2,902 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 94,304 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 55,972 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 10,532 shares. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 1.65M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 10,037 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 31,119 shares. Next Grp Inc owns 560 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). The Maryland-based Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.12% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1,100 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tekla Ltd Co reported 207,078 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 476% – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Appointment of Leslie V. Norwalk to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NBIX) 3.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences to Present Data on INGREZZA® (valbenazine) for Tardive Dyskinesia; Opicapone and VY-AADC for Parkinson’s Disease, at the 2019 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders® – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) stake by 158,100 shares to 396,900 valued at $6.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 94,700 shares and now owns 320,957 shares. Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) was reduced too.