Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake; MEDUSA MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (MDSMF) Shorts Lowered By 26.67%

MEDUSA MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:MDSMF) had a decrease of 26.67% in short interest. MDSMF’s SI was 5,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.67% from 7,500 shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 1 days are for MEDUSA MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:MDSMF)’s short sellers to cover MDSMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5705 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 781.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 60,890 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 68,686 shares with $3.12M value, up from 7,796 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $81.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 7.77 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 738,831 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 1,984 shares. Johnson stated it has 12,164 shares. Sector Gamma As reported 1.35M shares stake. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 46,656 shares. Logan Management has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,074 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 374,950 shares. First Personal Finance stated it has 2,629 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amer & Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,552 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 20,984 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 187,805 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 276,807 shares. Charter Tru has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 8,529 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn reported 56,178 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 8.87% above currents $49.97 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 13. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.