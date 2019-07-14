Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Upped Its Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding by $1.05 Million; Lafayette Investments Holds Stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS)

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,805 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 40,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 80,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,567 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 628,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 489,469 shares traded or 17.93% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,417 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Com Nj reported 351,406 shares. Connors Investor Inc stated it has 0.4% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 854 shares. 16,119 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 66,133 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 58,984 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc reported 102,359 shares. Eii Inc holds 11,892 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech accumulated 0.02% or 211,610 shares. Resolution Cap Limited has invested 0.33% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Axa owns 232,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 2.73M shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Pecaut & Com stated it has 0.23% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 44,570 shares to 19,303 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,212 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $563,557 activity. 82 shares valued at $996 were bought by Miller Kevin S. on Tuesday, January 15. On Monday, June 17 UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 18,555 shares. Rytter Katie bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company stated it has 10,065 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,384 shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca reported 67,478 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Alta Limited Liability Co holds 3.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 472,708 shares. 328,889 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Calamos Wealth Ltd holds 1.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 68,971 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,701 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 14,033 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Va has invested 3.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Merchants Corp reported 31,613 shares. Northern accumulated 25.21M shares or 0.69% of the stock. Manikay Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 908,842 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,367 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group stated it has 6,387 shares. Lindsell Train Limited reported 11.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

