Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $3.96 Million; Koshinski Asset Management Position in Altria Group (MO) Increased by $535,572 as Market Valuation Declined

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 808,165 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 163.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 39,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 63,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $108.45. About 1.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – in February, J.P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 13,097 shares. Pinnacle Limited has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lsv Asset holds 1.95 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 106,808 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 11.38 million shares. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 2,130 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na invested in 0.42% or 18,696 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.41% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 81,951 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 237,511 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 13,066 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Finemark State Bank And holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 38,227 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 83,955 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Bancshares Usa stated it has 0.38% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 57,079 shares to 306,972 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,147 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. 70,894 were reported by Arrow Fincl Corporation. Kepos Capital Lp holds 113,386 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 37,146 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Financial Consulate Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,965 shares. Boston Rech And Inc has 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Texas-based Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iberiabank reported 116,851 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv holds 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,193 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0.44% or 533,363 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.58% or 19,946 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 0.52% or 536,937 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Llc reported 3,471 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp invested in 0.21% or 5,237 shares.