Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lifted Its Carnival (CCL) Position; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 184 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 189 trimmed and sold stock positions in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 113.75 million shares, down from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Jacobs Engineering Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 15 to 15 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 160 Increased: 130 New Position: 54.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 6.16% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for 183,464 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 243,783 shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 5.61% invested in the company for 865,535 shares. The New York-based Lodge Hill Capital Llc has invested 5.56% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 205,449 shares.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $12.25 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 19.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.38 million for 18.08 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 6,125 shares to 174,523 valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 32,870 shares and now owns 119,375 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 18.48% above currents $47.62 stock price. Carnival Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21. UBS maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Lc invested in 0% or 91,246 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 3.87M shares. Intll Grp has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Kornitzer Management Ks holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 171,103 shares. Brown Cap Limited Company invested in 727,554 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 633 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited owns 1.40M shares. Boyar Asset Inc holds 1.22% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 35,364 shares. James Investment has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America stated it has 1,154 shares. Moreover, Naples has 0.25% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 19,372 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 341 shares.