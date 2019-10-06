Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lifted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position By $2.74 Million; Inverness Counsel Lowered By $1.11 Million Its 3M Company (MMM) Position

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 781.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 60,890 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 68,686 shares with $3.12M value, up from 7,796 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $82.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 10.09 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 76.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 6,415 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 2,002 shares with $347,000 value, down from 8,417 last quarter. 3M Company now has $89.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.65 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,680 shares. Peoples holds 46,118 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 2.17M shares. Choate Inv Advsr owns 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 43,539 shares. Indiana Tru And holds 13,887 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 25,118 were accumulated by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Blackrock holds 0.22% or 114.80 million shares in its portfolio. Harvey Investment Llc owns 6,205 shares. Hightower Trust Lta invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pennsylvania Tru Commerce stated it has 143,316 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 17,741 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.12M shares. Puzo Michael J holds 11,660 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.19% above currents $50.75 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M Company Common Stock has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $176.14’s average target is 13.04% above currents $155.82 stock price. 3M Company Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 27. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan.

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 4,111 shares to 182,774 valued at $35.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) stake by 76,093 shares and now owns 485,846 shares. Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) was raised too.