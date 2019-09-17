Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Holder Greenhaven Associates Lifted Holding

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 9,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 451,313 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.78 million, up from 441,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 4.20 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $214.67. About 1.60M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS PROSPECTS FOR MARKETS LOOK GOOD – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Announces Acquisition of Goldman Sachs’ Threat Intelligence Platform; 27/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $255; 07/03/2018 – White House’s Sanders: Trump has number of candidates to succeed Cohn

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup (Phm) (NYSE:PHM) by 1.31 million shares to 5.53 million shares, valued at $174.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) (NYSE:TMHC) by 22,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (Fdx) (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.55% or 15,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company owns 180 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 5,031 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Shields And Lc accumulated 0.16% or 1,650 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 162,125 shares. Natixis accumulated 9,094 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Finance Gp has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Natl Pension Ser reported 387,882 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 79,335 shares. Kistler has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,063 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.29% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 104,095 shares. 428,436 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Paragon Limited Liability Company holds 100 shares. Shayne Limited Liability owns 0.57% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,218 shares. Hilltop holds 1,063 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,477 shares to 162,066 shares, valued at $22.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 32,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,375 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).