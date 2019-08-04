Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Goelzer Investment Management Upped United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.43 Million; Stock Value Declined

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 23.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 11,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,338 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 47,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 12,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 324,289 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 337,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 914,007 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58 million for 27.46 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,175 shares to 38,696 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30,485 shares to 22,219 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,865 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings.