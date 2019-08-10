Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding By $840,244; Georgia Power Company Series 2017a 5.00% Junior SU (GPJA) Shorts Increased By 35.42%

Georgia Power Company Series 2017a 5.00% Junior SU (NYSE:GPJA) had an increase of 35.42% in short interest. GPJA’s SI was 6,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 35.42% from 4,800 shares previously. With 21,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Georgia Power Company Series 2017a 5.00% Junior SU (NYSE:GPJA)’s short sellers to cover GPJA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 33,797 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Georgia Power Company 5% JR SUB NT 77 (NYSE:GPJA) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 10,636 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 298,271 shares with $23.84M value, down from 308,907 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $154.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 4.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Georgia Power Company engages in generation, transmission, distribution, purchases, and sells electric service in Georgia. The company has market cap of $. It generates electricity from coal, nuclear, and natural gas sources, as well as renewable sources, such as solar, hydroelectric, and wind. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves approximately 600 communities, including Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Rome, and Savannah, as well as in rural areas; and at wholesale to Oglethorpe Power Corporation, municipal electric authority of Georgia, city of Dalton, various electric membership firms, and non-affiliated utilities.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ABT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9300 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. Cowen & Co maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9400 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm owns 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 225,745 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt holds 1,729 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 28,942 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,910 shares. Moreover, Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 1.68% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 58,639 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv invested in 56,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Barometer Mngmt Inc holds 95,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 688,132 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company owns 2,525 shares. Korea reported 0.45% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Smith Salley Associate accumulated 150,703 shares or 1.94% of the stock. 14,220 were reported by First Personal Svcs. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 180 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 2,906 shares.

