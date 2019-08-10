Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Position; Genpact Limited (G) Shorts Up By 91.06%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) had an increase of 91.06% in short interest. G’s SI was 1.60 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 91.06% from 836,900 shares previously. With 1.05 million avg volume, 2 days are for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s short sellers to cover G’s short positions. The SI to Genpact Limited’s float is 1.11%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 1.27 million shares traded or 14.47% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) stake by 12.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 80,865 shares as Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR)’s stock declined 0.43%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 709,567 shares with $9.35M value, up from 628,702 last quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 301,226 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Capital accumulated 709,567 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc holds 1.13% or 7.84M shares in its portfolio. Nordea Management Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 28,318 shares. Invesco Limited owns 83,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 35,908 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs owns 57,340 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Grp Lc has 0.04% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 334,300 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.98M shares stake. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 3,687 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 24,200 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 200,000 shares.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Reports Results For The Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:MNR) ROE Of 2.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 182,781 shares to 19,617 valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 10,047 shares and now owns 224,212 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) was reduced too.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. $500 worth of stock was bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17. LANDY MICHAEL P bought $27,675 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Tuesday, March 19. The insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought 18,555 shares worth $243,998. Shares for $2,003 were bought by Miller Kevin S. on Friday, March 15. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of stock or 779 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Inv had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8.

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) rating on Sunday, March 3. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $36 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4700 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 944,964 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 61,878 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 1.70M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 36,072 shares. Signaturefd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Atria Investments Lc invested in 11,826 shares. Dimensional Fund L P owns 1.55 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl Svcs holds 284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 244,468 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 2,200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 10,151 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic, a Maryland-based fund reported 37,800 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 20,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 0.08% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 17,365 shares.