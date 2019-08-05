Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lifted Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $2.27 Million; Gates Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV)

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 101,736 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 2.69M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 149,629 shares to 489,701 shares, valued at $76.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 134,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12,981 shares to 324,289 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust owns 3,764 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 145,820 shares. 59,585 are held by Mitchell Grp. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Frontier Investment Mgmt Communications reported 193,940 shares stake. Interocean stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs owns 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 59,907 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.29% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Yhb Investment Advsr Incorporated accumulated 46,385 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 2,253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors holds 185,700 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.28% or 112,649 shares. Swedbank owns 1.54 million shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 46,869 shares.