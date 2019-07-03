Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Its Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Stock Price Declined; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding Maintained by Thompson Investment Management Inc

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 26,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,404 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 61,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 1.97 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,557 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 84,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 4.81 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,047 shares to 224,212 shares, valued at $26.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,271 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 100,475 shares to 23,315 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,181 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. On Friday, February 1 MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.