Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Upped Its Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) as Valuation Declined; Columbia Asset Management Lifted United Parcel Service B (UPS) Stake by $312,090 as Market Value Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 344,592 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.90 million, up from 338,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 283,417 shares traded or 21.57% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,755 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 26,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27 million shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,477 shares to 162,066 shares, valued at $22.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,220 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

