Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Raised Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Shares Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Dalton Investments Boosted Its Holding

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 69,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 374,485 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 304,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 2.66 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 38,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 33,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 4.48M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Management has 0.52% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,296 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 0.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 47,049 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 106 were reported by Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability. Earnest Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Omers Administration has 28,800 shares. Lynch Assoc In reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Peddock Advsrs Ltd owns 0.39% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11,039 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding invested in 889,510 shares or 0.48% of the stock. E&G Advsr LP invested 0.76% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 235,755 are held by Public Sector Pension Board. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 14,613 shares. 20,400 are owned by Rodgers Brothers Incorporated. Moreover, Nippon Life Global Americas Incorporated has 0.46% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 96,140 shares to 7,796 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,694 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 71,371 shares to 59,663 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 897,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,425 shares, and cut its stake in China Online Ed Group.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.