Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stake by $609,840; Buckingham Capital Management Holding in Concho Resources Com Stk (CXO) Raised by $7.02 Million

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,145 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, down from 173,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $103. About 794,636 shares traded or 75.19% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk (CXO) by 638.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 63,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,812 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.13. About 1.33 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Com stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 6,075 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp has invested 0.04% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 52,817 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,900 shares or 2% of the stock. 69,347 were reported by Burney Comm. Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 0.06% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 3.16M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 18,000 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,645 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 163,532 shares. Freestone Holdings Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 5,383 shares. Northern Tru invested in 583,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 15,985 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares to 230,157 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 80,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (NYSE:LUV) by 123,622 shares to 114,531 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,589 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HD).