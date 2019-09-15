Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Raised Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Market Value Declined; Atika Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $532,000 as Shares Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 56,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 9,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 451,313 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.78M, up from 441,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 26,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 1.46% or 23,980 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 223,366 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company owns 171,472 shares. Marco Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 91,439 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Inc has invested 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Griffin Asset owns 110,257 shares. Advisor holds 216,183 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Com reported 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verus Ptnrs Inc invested in 4,463 shares. Pggm Invs reported 561,155 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Gruss & has 6.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,600 shares. 46,368 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8,241 shares to 11,062 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,523 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).