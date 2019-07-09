Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lifted Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Position by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose; As Trinet Group (TNET) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Lowered Its Position

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 80,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,567 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 628,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 212,077 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.25. About 67,732 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TNET’s profit will be $39.30M for 30.92 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.63% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 27,063 shares to 58,149 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,394 are owned by Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. State Bank Of America De accumulated 377,523 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.07 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 334,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings invested in 0% or 60,379 shares. Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Legal General Gp Pcl has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc accumulated 0.01% or 60,350 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 1.80 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 854 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gru Llp has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Jrm Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.95% or 202,133 shares. Financial Counselors has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Addison Capital holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 25,000 shares. 333,396 are owned by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $566,558 activity. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17. Another trade for 2,100 shares valued at $27,675 was made by LANDY MICHAEL P on Tuesday, March 19. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15. $243,998 worth of stock was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 182,781 shares to 19,617 shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,477 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

