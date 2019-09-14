Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Boosted Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stake by $1.37 Million; As Realpage Com (RP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $425,662

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 181,740 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.20 million, up from 167,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $103.4. About 251,795 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 355,450 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RS shares while 109 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 1.95% more from 53.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 440,742 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia accumulated 30,845 shares. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 48,798 shares. 131,906 are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 59,390 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 2.05% or 224,759 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd holds 9,550 shares. Paradigm Asset Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,700 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 121,385 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Principal Finance holds 392,099 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 624,687 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 389,031 shares. Invesco holds 506,315 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6,703 shares to 317,586 shares, valued at $27.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,170 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal holds 0.2% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 3.76 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 591,146 shares. Prudential holds 4,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 79,947 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.09% or 1.05M shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 0.04% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 115,871 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 4.61M shares. Amer Century Cos Inc accumulated 0.12% or 1.99 million shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Lc owns 27,302 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tower Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,601 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 56,031 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 72,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 52,080 shares to 302,512 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 39,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc Com (NASDAQ:CARB).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37 million for 49.52 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

