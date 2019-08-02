Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lifted Its Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $777,084 as Stock Declined; As Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Stock Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Its Stake by $1.41 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 5,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 439,154 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.07 million, down from 444,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $340.94. About 199,448 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 18,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 230,157 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 211,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 5.18M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation owns 0.24% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 261,290 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc holds 75,361 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.54 million shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 161 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,947 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Com reported 25,695 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 8,351 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Lmr Llp holds 14,949 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 80 shares. 3,300 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0% stake. Keybank National Association Oh reported 93,147 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $5.79 million activity. Another trade for 3,187 shares valued at $687,181 was made by Steinhardt John on Tuesday, February 5. GOMACH DAVID G had sold 3,187 shares worth $687,850.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares to 829,632 shares, valued at $51.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MarketAxess (MKTX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MarketAxess Launches Suite of U.S. Investment Grade Indexes – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q2 Volumes, June Volume Down – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 69.86 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12,981 shares to 324,289 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,477 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schwab adds more ETFs to commission-free program – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedgewood Partners – The Charles Schwab Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.