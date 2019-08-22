Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Rose; As Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 6,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 19,951 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 26,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 593,516 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 7,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,499 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 17,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 438,964 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,175 shares to 38,696 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 26,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,404 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,090 shares to 12,681 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).