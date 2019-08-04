Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $1.18 Million; As Comscore (SCOR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Primecap Management Company Increased Stake

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 10,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 224,212 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.44 million, down from 234,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Comscore (SCOR) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 112,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The institutional investor held 8.76 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.35M, up from 8.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Comscore for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 490,743 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.36% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Rgm Ltd Company reported 5.69% stake. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 666 shares. Markston Ltd reported 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 153,351 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 26,229 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 1,890 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.14% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Swiss Bankshares accumulated 80,499 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 210,326 shares. 20,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 106,706 shares to 73.65 million shares, valued at $3.82B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 129,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ComScore slides again after financing, -9.8% – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “French reinsurer SCOR buys asset manager Coriolis Capital – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Comscore Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “French reinsurer SCOR’s first half net profit rises – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 39,218 shares to 63,160 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 26,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Gru Llc holds 9,760 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 53,477 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Corp holds 8,592 shares. Agf Invs accumulated 412,281 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Co has 131,997 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 8.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.83M shares. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 1.61% or 78,485 shares. Security Natl Com owns 86,140 shares. Welch Capital Partners Ltd New York invested in 1,990 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 16.04 million shares. 6,142 are owned by Lenox Wealth Incorporated. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 23.90 million shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 388,000 shares for 7.56% of their portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bancshares Pa has 1.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,014 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.