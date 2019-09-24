Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Holds Position in Amgen (AMGN); As Borgwarner (BWA) Share Value Declined, Cipher Capital LP Has Lowered by $4.14 Million Its Stake

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 78.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 101,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 28,089 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 129,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 994,579 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 7,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 83,688 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42 million, up from 75,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.76. About 1.30M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,307 shares to 85,170 shares, valued at $25.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,220 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Announces Sale of Celgene’s Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Alexion Pharmaceuticals Dropped 11% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Invest Management Llc reported 0.11% stake. Associated Banc has 0.22% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 25,949 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Invs. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 1,832 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.29% or 271,364 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation owns 1,737 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,347 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sumitomo Life Insur reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cibc accumulated 0.2% or 139,369 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 0.22% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab holds 2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4.87 million shares. Pitcairn Com has invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Washington Trust Comml Bank has invested 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Btr Cap Management has 1,772 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 48,661 shares to 80,561 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 30,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.67M for 10.58 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambiar Limited Company has invested 0.12% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Allstate has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia owns 31,914 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt accumulated 35,236 shares. Paloma Partners, Connecticut-based fund reported 31,293 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd owns 570,690 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.05% or 69,575 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 604 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 2.15 million shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 12,660 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 650 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Great Lakes Advsr Llc holds 1.48M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 6,463 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.25% or 50,630 shares.