Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Holds Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Raymond James Trust Has Decreased Its Stake

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,643 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, down from 22,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 163.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 39,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 11.19 million shares traded or 0.04% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,680 shares to 89,477 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,212 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,653 were accumulated by Capital Int Sarl. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Lc accumulated 2.67% or 89,583 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,099 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 76,577 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 8,380 shares. Keating Invest Counselors owns 6,784 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested in 1.44% or 65,098 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 630,130 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd reported 144,033 shares stake. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs invested 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miracle Mile Advisors Lc stated it has 128,265 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj reported 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 1.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harris Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 39,152 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 51.04 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Llc has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Chas P Pa Cpas has 2.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 48,052 shares. Private Asset Management Inc accumulated 2,199 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Court Place Advsr Limited holds 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,445 shares. 2,017 were reported by Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com. Sunbelt Securities reported 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interactive Fin Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 300 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,783 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt owns 74,953 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 1,367 shares stake. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Commerce Ltd stated it has 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Epoch Investment Partners Inc has 1.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak owns 1,066 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,009 shares to 128,433 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British American Tobacco Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.