Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Raised Its Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Stock Declined; As Blackrock (BLK) Valuation Declined, Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 1,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 22,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, down from 23,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $407.25. About 839,200 shares traded or 62.26% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 28/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 NET SHORT IN BOSKALIS; 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Commencement of Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Japan Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Eyes Spare Change With Bet on Small-Time Investors; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Future Dividend Policy; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 23/04/2018 – As Hedge Funds Pile In, BlackRock Sounds Leftist Alarm in Mexico; 07/05/2018 – MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL FRONTRUNNER LOPEZ OBRADOR HELD ”AFFABLE” MEETING WITH BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK ON MONDAY – CANDIDATE ADVISOR; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Inc 1Q Adj EPS $6.70

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn stated it has 329 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Utd Automobile Association holds 1.58 million shares. Kwmg Lc has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 179 shares. holds 0.04% or 2.00 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus owns 174,378 shares. New York-based Matrix Asset Advsr New York has invested 2.72% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Checchi Cap Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 862 are owned by Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Shell Asset Management stated it has 176,414 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Limited has 2.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 183,150 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2,191 shares. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh reported 69,429 shares stake. Daiwa Gp owns 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 32,625 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc holds 1.4% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 210,875 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. On Friday, August 16 the insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 182,781 shares to 19,617 shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,137 shares, and cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.36 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,651 shares to 159,733 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.05% or 472 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Savings Bank holds 16,482 shares. Dupont Corp has 20,030 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 9,751 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has 2,589 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ledyard Comml Bank invested in 974 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc holds 1.1% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated owns 7,212 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc has 865 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 14.56% or 34.03 million shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 0.34% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 154,064 shares. 266,680 are owned by Century Cos Inc. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Lc reported 304,554 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has 1.09M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.