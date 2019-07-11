Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Boosted as Stock Declined; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Valuation Rose, Amarillo National Bank Has Boosted by $564,774 Its Stake

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 83,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,499 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 123,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 6.08 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB)

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 344,443 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,680 shares to 89,477 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 58,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,429 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca has invested 1.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 5.60M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moore Cap Management Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 55,000 shares. Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.71% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Company accumulated 24,985 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp accumulated 0.01% or 8,300 shares. Washington Cap Mgmt has invested 1.45% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Orrstown Service holds 0.01% or 91 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc holds 0.12% or 28,561 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 0.08% or 6,074 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel accumulated 16,957 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 56,106 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ranger Inv Management Lp invested in 405 shares. 23,199 were accumulated by Sigma Invest Counselors. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 19,049 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RayJay On Schlumberger: North American Market Seems To Have Bottomed, International To Lead Growth In Second Half – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Analyst Undercuts Street Expectations For 2020 EPS – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 22,175 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 4,250 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3,238 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 4,400 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 0.38% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Boys Arnold & Incorporated holds 0.17% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 10,967 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Carroll Finance Incorporated holds 1,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 237 shares. 9,885 were accumulated by Albert D Mason. Frontier Invest invested in 4,282 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd invested in 27,683 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.59% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 325,105 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares to 9,459 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY) by 3,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,524 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).