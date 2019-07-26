Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Stake In Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Was Has Raised; As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Claar Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.39. About 550,135 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 80,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,567 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 628,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 123,590 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P also bought $21,364 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Thursday, June 20. Miller Kevin S. bought $1,999 worth of stock. On Monday, April 15 the insider HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002. Rytter Katie had bought 38 shares worth $500 on Monday, June 17.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 7,850 shares to 4,647 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,271 shares, and cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.