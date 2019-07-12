Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Raised as Share Value Rose; Archer (ADM) Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Stake

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,852 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 20,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 1.11M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 163.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 39,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $114.51. About 3.49 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan at Marketing Event Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.45% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.73M shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 200 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 369,988 shares. Optimum owns 0.06% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 4,092 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0% or 753 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 45.52M shares. Mariner holds 9,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.74% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 49,398 shares. Security Natl stated it has 900 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability Corporation has 8,931 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.01% or 26,864 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company reported 6,052 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,038 shares stake.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $385.86M for 15.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. 60,000 shares valued at $2.51M were bought by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7. The insider Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 5,644 shares to 9,135 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geopark Ltd by 22,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited reported 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Conning invested in 1.57% or 495,523 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer Natl Insurance Company Tx reported 1.65% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Telos Cap Inc has 52,595 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. 158,847 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mngmt. Moreover, Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corp has 1.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 529,288 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 183,558 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc holds 46,930 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A reported 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gluskin Sheff And holds 1.69% or 280,961 shares in its portfolio. 43,223 were reported by Spectrum Management Group Inc. Holt Cap Advsr Lc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP invested in 0.08% or 2,803 shares. First Western Capital Com owns 3,347 shares for 4.82% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Management Com Ma owns 121,028 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6,776 shares to 167,145 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,694 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was made by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13.