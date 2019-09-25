Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lifted Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $626,450 as Market Valuation Rose; American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Tyvor Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $42.91 Million as Share Value Declined

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 11,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 208,355 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.52 million, up from 196,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 5.10 million shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 92.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 1.34 million shares as the company's stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 111,161 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 5.00 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6,703 shares to 317,586 shares, valued at $27.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,170 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co reported 9.16M shares. Gam Ag owns 18,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3,785 are held by Godsey Gibb Associate. Motco stated it has 11,847 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wade G W & invested in 292,350 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,105 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dt Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.66% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 5.75 million shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Trust has 7,169 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated reported 370,172 shares stake. Bennicas Assoc holds 1.29% or 28,050 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc reported 0% stake. The Australia-based Magellan Asset Management Limited has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 20,492 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock. Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura holds 0.01% or 46,076 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Com reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shell Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 4,190 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 28,804 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company reported 79 shares. M&R Cap invested in 0.07% or 9,680 shares. 29,317 were accumulated by Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc. 111,161 are owned by Tyvor Cap Llc. Regent Inv Llc has invested 0.12% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.07% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc reported 4.13M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 7,872 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.19M for 5.15 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.