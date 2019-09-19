Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Raised Its Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Position; AAREAL BANK AG AKT (AAALF) Shorts Lowered By 10.77%

AAREAL BANK AG AKT (OTCMKTS:AAALF) had a decrease of 10.77% in short interest. AAALF’s SI was 85,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.77% from 95,600 shares previously. It closed at $30.49 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 6,488 shares as Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 344,592 shares with $22.90 million value, up from 338,104 last quarter. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc now has $3.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 89,258 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 139 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru holds 77 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 35,050 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York accumulated 13,177 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru holds 88,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada accumulated 7,618 shares. Old Natl Bank In holds 0.01% or 3,524 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc holds 1.72% or 78,082 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 77,754 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 7,000 shares stake. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.12% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Roosevelt Group Inc Inc reported 5,150 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Aareal Bank AG, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in two divisions, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, shopping centers, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties in Europe, North America, and Asia.