Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lowered By $939,474 Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stake; 8X8 Has 1.29 Sentiment

8X8 Inc (EGHT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 72 funds started new or increased holdings, while 56 sold and trimmed stakes in 8X8 Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 85.05 million shares, up from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding 8X8 Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 42 Increased: 52 New Position: 20.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) stake by 42.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 8,241 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)’s stock declined 27.22%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 11,062 shares with $1.26 million value, down from 19,303 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 197,777 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity.

The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 3.64 million shares traded or 197.78% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) has risen 21.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sylebra Capital Ltd holds 4.73% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. for 4.24 million shares. Contour Asset Management Llc owns 2.81 million shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 2.09% invested in the company for 808,167 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Lyon Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 24,624 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 109,675 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 433,634 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 6,984 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,446 shares. Woodstock stated it has 1.42% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Falcon Point invested in 1.91% or 31,132 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,398 shares. Zazove Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Lazard Asset Management Limited Company reported 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 9,964 were accumulated by Proshare. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 9,224 shares. Boston Limited Liability accumulated 6,732 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 59,838 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 3,740 shares. Redwood Investments Lc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 149,786 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 60,890 shares to 68,686 valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 7,696 shares and now owns 83,688 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. Patel Sunil had bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980. HIGGINS JOHN L had bought 1,850 shares worth $176,583 on Wednesday, July 31. Korenberg Matthew E had bought 500 shares worth $43,091 on Tuesday, September 3. 250 shares were bought by Aryeh Jason, worth $26,753 on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 was bought by Davis Todd C.