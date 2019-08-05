Peter Minan, Harsco (HSC)’s insider Made a Purchase of 2,250 Shares; Proxima Capital Management Upped By $577,500 Its Newell Brands (NWL) Holding

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 11.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proxima Capital Management Llc acquired 38,500 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 372,000 shares with $5.71M value, up from 333,500 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $5.55B valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 2.38M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video); 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N -WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL FOR DELEVERAGING AND SHARE REPURCHASE; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at

The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 388,554 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 15.32 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Among 2 analysts covering Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harsco Corp has $3500 highest and $33 lowest target. $34’s average target is 70.17% above currents $19.98 stock price. Harsco Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Lake Street.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Harsco Corporation’s (NYSE:HSC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harsco to Participate in Multiple Investor Conferences During August – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harsco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Harsco Corp SVP and CFO Peter Minan on the August 05, 2019 acquired a total of 2,250 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company that are worth about $47,430 U.S. Dollars. This is based on an average stock price per share of $21.1 U.S. Dollars. The regulatory filing shows that Peter Minan now possess around 0.15% of the Pennsylvania-based company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding)

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Newell Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Newell Rubbermaid – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Fight the Fed or Fight the President? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $20 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NWL in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

