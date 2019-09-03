Peter Albero, EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Just Invested in Shares; Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered By $735,040 Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 10.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 36,752 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 301,748 shares with $6.17 million value, down from 338,500 last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 446,333 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO

Peter Albero, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Salisbury Bancorp Inc, purchased 500 shares of the company, with a total value of about $19,935 U.S Dollars, at an average $39.9 for every share. At present, Peter Albero owns a total of 1,300 shares or 0.05% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

The stock increased 4.36% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 1,081 shares traded. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has declined 11.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SAL News: 04/04/2018 – Britain: Russian proposal for joint Salisbury probe “perverse”; 12/03/2018 – U.K.’S MAY GIVES REMARKS ON SALISBURY NERVE AGENT HIT: LIVE; 22/03/2018 – SECOND BRITISH POLICE OFFICER IN HOSPITAL AFTER SALISBURY SPY POISONING – MAIL NEWSPAPER; 22/03/2018 – RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO LONDON WISHES VICTIMS OF NERVE ATTACK IN SALISBURY A SPEEDY RECOVERY; 23/03/2018 – Macron: Countries Including France, Germany Will Soon Finalize Response to Salisbury Attack; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 12/04/2018 – CHEMICAL WEAPONS AGENCY: NERVE AGENT USED IN SALISBURY ATTACK WAS OF “A HIGH PURITY”; 26/03/2018 – Russia says “powerful forces” in U.S. and Britain behind Salisbury attack – RIA; 12/04/2018 – UK FOREIGN MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON SAYS THE OPCW HAVE CONFIRMED THE FINDINGS OF THE UNITED KINGDOM ON SALISBURY ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – ROMANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MELESCANU COMMENTS ON SALISBURY

Analysts await Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SAL’s profit will be $2.49M for 11.30 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.37% negative EPS growth.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $112.37 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 11.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

More notable recent Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons to Add Salisbury Bancorp Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canada Q2 GDP stronger than expected, jumping 3.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. consumer confidence falls but only slightly despite trade fight – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HempAmericana Launches North American CBD Sales Force Following Successful Inventory Build – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Westwater Closes Sale of Royalty and Promissory Note for $2.75 Million – Financial Post” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,154 activity. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $50,154 was made by Farrell David B on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 214,771 shares or 8.15% less from 233,824 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc reported 24,443 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Banc Funds Lc holds 23,216 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 362 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 407 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 32,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De reported 5,634 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P invested in 0% or 36,546 shares. North Star Inv Corporation owns 105 shares. 136 are owned by Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc). Focused Wealth holds 2,942 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 3,218 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 0% or 8,000 shares. Lsv Asset holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $23 lowest target. $25’s average target is 3.86% above currents $24.07 stock price. NeoGenomics had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by First Analysis. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06M for 150.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Inspire Medical Systems Inc stake by 9,975 shares to 199,526 valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped International Money Express In stake by 92,269 shares and now owns 1.75 million shares. Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.49 million shares. Convergence Invest Prns Lc stated it has 8,647 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 39,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 239,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 813,871 shares. 349,272 are owned by Element Limited Liability Corp. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 78,035 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 125,642 shares. 31,337 are held by Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Gru Ltd Company has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 12,308 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 53,724 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) owns 19,821 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.14% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Nicholas Invest LP has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).