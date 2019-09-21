Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) and Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) Comparing side by side

Both Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) and Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Communication Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 28 0.00 N/A 1.29 23.43 Oi S.A. 2 0.00 N/A 31.46 0.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Oi S.A. Oi S.A. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Oi S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Oi S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0.00% 19.1% 8.7% Oi S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Oi S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 0%. Insiders held 52.5% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 1.65% 1.93% 15.34% 10.46% 12.5% 16.53% Oi S.A. 4.21% 0% -5.71% 20% -56% 23.75%

For the past year Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk was less bullish than Oi S.A.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats on 7 of the 9 factors Oi S.A.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.