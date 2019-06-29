Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) is a company in the Diversified Communication Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has 4.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 58.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. 52.5% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.68% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0.00% 19.30% 8.80% Industry Average 2.40% 19.53% 3.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A 27 20.13 Industry Average 55.14M 2.30B 132.80

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.38 2.74

As a group, Diversified Communication Services companies have a potential upside of 86.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk -4.77% -6.79% -4.7% -2.56% 2.04% -2.52% Industry Average 4.44% 9.89% 20.79% 17.80% 30.73% 26.50%

For the past year Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has -2.52% weaker performance while Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s rivals have 26.50% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.47 and has 1.32 Quick Ratio. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Volatility and Risk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.09. Competitively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s rivals’ beta is 0.97 which is 3.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.