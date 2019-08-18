Perspecta (PRSP) to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019; Sandler Capital Management Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Sandler Capital Management increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 29.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 50,570 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 220,479 shares with $26.00 million value, up from 169,909 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies

Perspecta Inc (NYSE:PRSP) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:PRSP) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Perspecta Inc’s current price of $24.32 translates into 0.25% yield. Perspecta Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 1.20 million shares traded or 42.11% up from the average. Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has risen 6.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.92% the S&P500.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53's average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology services to government clients in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. It has a 53.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services.