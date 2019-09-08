Perspecta Inc. (PRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 23 0.96 N/A 0.43 53.76 Leidos Holdings Inc. 74 1.17 N/A 4.41 18.63

Table 1 demonstrates Perspecta Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Leidos Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Perspecta Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Perspecta Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Leidos Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Perspecta Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Perspecta Inc. has a -22.84% downside potential and a consensus price target of $20. Competitively Leidos Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $82, with potential downside of -6.41%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Leidos Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Perspecta Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.5% of Perspecta Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.6% of Leidos Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Perspecta Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Leidos Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73%

For the past year Perspecta Inc. has weaker performance than Leidos Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Leidos Holdings Inc. beats Perspecta Inc.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.