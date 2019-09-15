Perspecta Inc. (PRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Since Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 23 0.98 N/A 0.43 53.76 EPAM Systems Inc. 178 4.80 N/A 4.48 43.26

In table 1 we can see Perspecta Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. EPAM Systems Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Perspecta Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Perspecta Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perspecta Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, EPAM Systems Inc. has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Perspecta Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Perspecta Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a -24.10% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of EPAM Systems Inc. is $212, which is potential 18.49% upside. The results provided earlier shows that EPAM Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Perspecta Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.5% of Perspecta Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of EPAM Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Perspecta Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48% EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05%

For the past year Perspecta Inc. has weaker performance than EPAM Systems Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors EPAM Systems Inc. beats Perspecta Inc.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.