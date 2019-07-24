Perspecta Inc. (PRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

Both Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 22 0.96 N/A 0.32 69.78 CLPS Incorporation 8 1.33 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Perspecta Inc. and CLPS Incorporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Perspecta Inc. and CLPS Incorporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Perspecta Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CLPS Incorporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. CLPS Incorporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Perspecta Inc. and CLPS Incorporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0.00

Perspecta Inc.’s downside potential is -15.68% at a $20 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.6% of Perspecta Inc. shares and 0.6% of CLPS Incorporation shares. Perspecta Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has 73.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -3.57% 0.86% 10.78% -4.23% 0% 30.08% CLPS Incorporation 2.7% -24.13% -48.61% 26.84% 0% 198.76%

For the past year Perspecta Inc. was less bullish than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CLPS Incorporation.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.