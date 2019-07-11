Perspecta Inc. (PRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)

This is a contrast between Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 21 0.98 N/A 0.32 69.78 AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.43 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Perspecta Inc. and AMERI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Perspecta Inc. and AMERI Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -99.5% -46.1%

Liquidity

Perspecta Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, AMERI Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Perspecta Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Perspecta Inc. and AMERI Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 AMERI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Perspecta Inc. is $20, with potential downside of -16.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Perspecta Inc. and AMERI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 1.2% respectively. About 0.2% of Perspecta Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.9% of AMERI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -3.57% 0.86% 10.78% -4.23% 0% 30.08% AMERI Holdings Inc. -13.19% -14.1% -9.39% 12.45% -75.95% 79.24%

For the past year Perspecta Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors AMERI Holdings Inc.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.